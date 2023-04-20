Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo hangs out with Ajax star Mohammed Kudus in Holland

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo paid a visit to Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus following his visit of the Netherlands.

The Kumawood star, who is on an European tour, met the injured Ajax star who gave him a tour of the club's facilities.

The Black Stars midfielder presented Dabo with a customized jersey before he took him on a ride around Amsterdam.

Dabo has already visited French giants PSG and German club Borussia Dortmund.

The diminutive actor has formed an academy where he grooms young talents.

Kudus is recovering from an injury he sustained last month but he is expected to be back before the KNVB Cup final against PSV.

The 22-year-old has been in phenomenal form for Ajax this season, scoring 18 goals and providing five assists in all competitions.