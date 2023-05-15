Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo requests handshake with Cristiano Ronaldo

Ghanaian actor, Samuel Yaw Dabo, has expressed his desire to meet with football superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dabo, who is also the owner of the Dabo Football Academy, made the request in a recent interview, stating that he wants to have a handshake with the Real Madrid player.

“Cristiano Ronaldo, maybe you hear my voice, you can call me,” Dabo said in the interview. “I want to shake your hands because you are marvellous. God bless you. God give you more life."

Dabo went on to describe Ronaldo as a big inspiration to him and many children who look up to him. He added that meeting Ronaldo in person and exchanging pleasantries with him would be a dream come true.

The Kumawood actor became a viral sensation among Real Madrid fans in Spain after his post-match interview on Marca about the UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Superstar Yaw Dabo 🇬🇭 to the whole wiase! The 24-year-old visited @marca studios 😃pic.twitter.com/maQsoYLFlg — Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) May 10, 2023

Dabo has been touring Europe as part of efforts to gain exposure and network with clubs abroad. He has already met with officials from Paris Saint Germain in France, Borussia Dortmund in Germany, and Ajax in the Netherlands.

Dabo's request to meet with Ronaldo has garnered a lot of attention on social media, with many fans expressing their support for him. Some have even suggested that Ronaldo should invite Dabo to a match or training session to fulfil his wish.