Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo tours French club AJ Auxerre

Ghanaian actor Samuel Yaw Dabo continued his European tour after stopping by in France to visit Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre.

The actor, who was in Spain early this month for the UEFA Champions League game between Real Madrid and Manchester City, is hoping to land a partnership deal for his Soccer Academy.

Yaw Dabo visited the Auxerre stores as he spent time in the French city. He is expected to meet compatriot and Auxerre defender Gideon Mensah, who was in action against PSG last Sunday.

The Kumawood actor has already been to Paris Saint Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax and Real Madrid.

Dabo went viral for his post-match analysis of the game between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Bernabeu, where he landed an interview with Marca.

He is yet to return to Ghana after a month-long tour in Europe.