Ghanaian Ansgar Knauff sent off in Eintracht Frankfurt's clash against Mainz

Published on: 28 August 2023
German-Ghanaian midfielder Ansgar Knauff faced a disappointing turn of events on a Sunday afternoon during Eintracht Frankfurt's Bundesliga match against Mainz.

In a game that ended in a 1-1 draw, Knauff's early exit due to two yellow cards in the second half marred his performance.

The match was marked by Mainz's lead before the red card altered the dynamics. Despite being reduced to 10 men, Frankfurt managed to secure a late equaliser. However, the disappointment of Knauff's sending-off overshadowed the team's efforts.

Knauff holds a crucial role within the team, making his dismissal particularly impactful. His absence will be felt during the upcoming Bundesliga game against Koln on Sunday, September 3.

Knauff, who joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a permanent deal from Dortmund this summer, had signed a contract until 2028.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
