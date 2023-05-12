Ghanaian Ansgar Knauff set to join Eintracht Frankfurt permanently

German youth international Ansgar Knauff is set to join Eintracht Frankfurt on a permanent basis after opting to remain with the club, according to reports from Sport1.

Knauff, who has Ghanaian roots, had been on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt from his regular club, Borussia Dortmund.

However, with his contract at Dortmund expiring in 2024, Knauff has chosen to stay at Eintracht Frankfurt, rather than returning to his former club.

Both clubs are now reportedly working on agreeing a transfer fee of around €5 million for the 21-year-old. Recent reports suggest that Borussia Dortmund's owners had originally asked for up to €8 million for Knauff, but the hope is that both teams will be able to settle on a lower price.

Despite the current lack of playing time, Knauff is said to be optimistic about his future at Eintracht Frankfurt. He hopes to establish himself as a key player at the club under a new coach, and become a face of the team.

Knauff joined Eintracht Frankfurt on an 18-month loan deal in January 2022 and scored his first goal for the club in a 4-1 victory against Hertha BSC in March.