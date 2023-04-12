Ghanaian Ansgar Knauff to leave Borussia Dortmund for Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund's young forward Ansgar Knauff looks set to leave the club for good when his contract expires at the end of the season.

According to reports, Knauff, who was born in Germany and has Ghanaian roots, has already held discussions with Dortmund's management and they have not come to an agreement on a contract extension.

One of the main reasons for this is the fact that Knauff is not guaranteed playing time with the senior side. This has left the young forward with no choice but to seek opportunities elsewhere, and it appears that he is very likely to sign a long-term deal with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Knauff has been on loan at Frankfurt, where he has made a total of 47 appearances in all competitions so far. During this time, he has scored four goals and provided five assists, showcasing his potential as a talented and promising young player.