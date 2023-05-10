Ghanaian Anton Donkor scores winner for Eintracht Braunschweig against SV Sandhausen

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Anton Donkor scored the winning goal for Eintracht Braunschweig in their 2-1 victory over SV Sandhausen in the German Bundesliga 2.

Donkor, who plays as a left-back, headed home the decisive goal in the 89th minute of the match to secure three points for his team. It was a thunderous header that left the goalkeeper with no chance, and the crowd erupted in celebration.

The 25-year-old has consistently performed for Eintracht Braunschweig this season, making 30 appearances in the league and scoring three goals. He has also provided one assist, showing his versatility as a player.

Donkor played the full 90 minutes of the match and performed well to help his team secure the crucial win. The victory moves Eintracht Braunschweig five points clear of the relegation zone, with 35 points from 31 games and just three games left to play in the season.

Donkor's winning goal was a moment of magic that will be remembered by the fans for a long time to come. The left-back rose highest in the box and powered his header past the helpless goalkeeper to send the home crowd into a frenzy.