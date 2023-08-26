Ghanaian Arvin Appiah joins Rotherham United on season-long loan

English winger of Ghanaian descent Arvin Appiah has joined Rotherham United on a season-long loan from Spanish second division team Almeria.

At 22 years old, Appiah's professional career commenced at Nottingham Forest, but he made a significant move to Almeria four years ago in a transfer worth £8 million.

During his time with Almeria, he featured in 54 league matches. Notably, he gained additional experience through loan spells at Lugo, Tenerife, and Malaga.

Although born in the Netherlands, Appiah has represented England up to the under-19 level in international competitions. His transfer to Rotherham United marks the club's eighth acquisition of the summer signing period.

Appiah's versatility as a winger brings added depth and potential to Rotherham United's squad for the season.