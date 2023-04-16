Ghanaian attacker Aaron Opoku scores in Kaiserslautern victory over Hamburg in Germany

German-born Ghanaian forward Aaron Opoku Tawiah was on target for 1. FC Kaiserslautern when they beat Hamburger SV in the German Bundesliga two on Saturday evening.

The former Germany youth came from the bench to get the final goal to ensure Kaiserslautern overcame his former club at the Fritz Walter Stadium.

Kaiserslautern went ahead in the matchday 28 fixture after 71 minutes through former USA international forward Terrance Boyd.

Opoku was brought in the 85th minute when he replaced midfielder Julian Niehues, and a few seconds later, he put the icing on the cake by scoring the final goal of the match.

Black Stars forward Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer was a second half substitute for Hamburger when he replaced Sonny Kittel in the 69th minute of the match.

Opoku joined Kaiserslautern in a permanent deal from Hamburger in the last summer. He has two goals and three assists in 14 appearances this campaign.