Ghanaian attacker Augustine Boakye secures spot on Austrian Bundesliga Team of the Week

Published on: 25 September 2023
Ghanaian youngster Augustine Boakye has made his mark in the Austrian Bundesliga, earning a coveted spot on Sofascore's Team of the Week.

Boakye's impressive performance came as he scored his second goal of the season while playing for Wolfsberger AC against WSG Tirol.

In a thrilling match at the Tivoli Stadium Tirol in Innsbruck, the 22-year-old forward found the back of the net, opening the scoring for Wolfsberger just 7 minutes into the game, courtesy of a well-placed pass from defender Simon Piesinger.

Wolfsberger AC continued to shine, doubling their lead just three minutes into the second half with a goal from Mohamed Bamba. However, Tirol mounted a spirited comeback, netting two goals in nine minutes through midfielder Julius Ertlthaler and Slovenian midfielder Nik Preler, leveling the score.

In a dramatic turn of events, Wolfsberger clinched victory in stoppage time when Bernhard Zimmermann calmly converted a penalty kick.

Boakye's impressive statistics for the season include two goals and one assist in 7 appearances in the Austrian top-flight league. His outstanding performance has earned him a well-deserved spot on Sofascore's Austrian Bundesliga Team of the Week.

