Ghanaian attacker Augustine Okrah is on the verge of leaving Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Okrah moved to Simba last year on a two-year deal after shining in the Ghana Premier League with Bechem United.

He made an immediate impact, scoring his first goal for Simba FC during a pre-season friendly against Egyptian side Ismaily SC, but has struggled and is set to leave the club.

The 29-year-old has rarely been used by Simba, who are willing to terminate his contract and end the relationship which hasn't go as planned.

Okrah first rose to prominence during his debut season with Bechem United in the 2013/14 league season, where he netted an impressive 16 goals.

He not only emerged as the league's top scorer but also earned the accolade of Player of the Season that year.

Following his successful stint with Bechem United, Okrah embarked on loan spells with Swedish club BK Hacken before joining Sudanese powerhouse Al Merreikh.

After a season, he made a switch to rivals Al Hilal Omdurman. Throughout his career, Okrah has also had playing experiences with NorthEast United in India and Smouha SC in Egypt.