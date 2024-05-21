Ghanaian attacker Bernard Morrison linked with move to Rwandan champions APR FC

Ghanaian attacker Bernard Morrison is poised for a potential move to Rwandan champions APR FC.

With his contract at Moroccan champions FAR Rabat set to expire on June 30, Morrison is likely to head to Rwanda, The New Times reported on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old former Orlando Pirates star is well-acquainted with East and Central African football, having previously played for Congolese side AS Vita Club and Tanzanian giants Simba and Yanga SC.

A source close to the player revealed to Times Sport that APR FC have already expressed interest in signing Morrison as they look to bolster their squad for the 2024/2025 CAF Champions League campaign.

"An initial approach has been made and it is likely Morrison will end up at APR. He is not new to East African football and with his huge experience and expertise, he will help APR a lot, especially in Africa," the source told Time Sport

Morrison, whose career started at Heart of Lions and played for AshantiGold, can play on the wings and as a centre forward.

He also has a keen eye for both goals and assists.

However, Morrison's career has not been without controversy. In February 2022, he was suspended by Simba SC for leaving the camp without permission.

Additionally, in 2021, after forcing a move to Simba SC from Yanga, he celebrated in front of his former club's fans by removing his pants.