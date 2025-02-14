Ghanaian attacker Christopher Bonsu Baah scores to inspire Genk to 2-1 win against St. Liege

Ghanaian international, Christopher Bonsu Baah scored the opening goal for KRC Genk on Friday night, propelling the team to a 2-1 victory against St. Liege in the Belgian Pro League.

The youngster started on the flanks for his team and gave his all to ensure his team ran away with all three points.

He showed impressive quality in the 35th minute when he latched onto a nice pass from Konstantinos Karetsas, before firing a low drive that found the back of the net to give Genk the lead.

That goal was enough to send the visitors into the break with the lead and en route to victory.

After recess, Toluwalase Emmanuel Arokodare equalized with a header in the 78th minute to double the lead for Genk

Although St. Liege would rally in added time to pull one back when Dennis Eckert Ayensa scored, it was not enough to save the side from a 2-1 defeat at full-time.

After his goal today, Christopher Bonsu Baah now has three goals and three assists after making 24 appearances in the 2024/25 Belgian Pro League.