Ghanaian attacker Daniel Adade completes transfer to SL Benfica in Macau

Ghanaian forward Daniel Adade has completed a transfer move to SL Benfica de Macau on a permanent deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The former Dreams FC is moving to Macau on a free transfer after spending three seasons in East Timor where he played for Assalam FC and Lalenok United.

The 27-year-old centre-forward was the top scorer in the East Timorese top-flight in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

He helped Lalenok book a place in the AFC Cup in 2020 but were eliminated during the qualifications. He scored once in two games in the qualifiers.

Benfica have not won the Macau Elite League since their last in 2018. Adade is expected to lead the club to another league triumph at the end of the 2023 campaign.

Adade played for Dreams in the Ghana Premier League from May 2015 to January 2019 before he departed to East Timor for greener environment in April 2019.