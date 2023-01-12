Ghanaian attacker Grejohn Kyei makes French Ligue 1 team of the week

France-born Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei has been named in the French Ligue 1 team of round 18 after inspiring Clermont Foot to win against Stade Rennes on Wednesday.

Kyei scored his third goal of the campaign to ensure Clermont overcome Rennes with a 2-1 victory at the Stade Gabriel Montpied at the end of the match.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring of the match in the 31st minute after he was played through by Tunisia midfielder Saif-Eddine Khaoui leaving him one-on-one with the goalkeeper before rounding him off to find the back of the net.

Rennes levelled proceedings in the 74th minute through Arnaud Kalimuendo's first-time shot after he was assisted by Benjamin Bourigeaud.

Clermont sealed the victory in stoppage time after Johan Gastien pounced on a rebound inside the box.

Rennes would finish the match with nine men after Bourigeaud and Warmed Omari red cards in the 77th and 83rd minutes respectively.

Kyei has bagged three goals and provided one assist in 17 appearances in the French top-flight this season.