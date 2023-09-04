Ghanaian attacker Herbert Ansah joins Empoli on loan from Torino

Ghanaian prodigy Herbert Ansah has joined Empoli on a one-year loan deal from Torino within the Italian U19 Primavera1 division.

Ansah, an 18-year-old sensation, boasts an impressive track record in the Italian youth division. He has spent two seasons with Torino, featuring for both the U18 and U19 (Primavera1) sides, amassing an impressive tally of 24 goals in 58 matches.

What sets Ansah apart is his ability to score from various angles, making him a versatile asset capable of playing as a centre forward or a left winger.

Notably, Ansah made the leap to European football in 2020 without prior experience in a Ghanaian youth club.

Empoli, who finished in 8th place last season in the Primavera1 division, have high hopes that Ansah's prodigious talent will significantly bolster their team.

The club are currently seeking their first victory of the season after two games, and Ansah's arrival adds excitement to their prospects in the upcoming season.