Ghanaian attacker Isaac Atanga completes move to Norwegian club Aalesund FK

Ghanaian attacker Isaac Atanga has completed a move to Norwegian club Aalesund FK from Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati, for an undisclosed fee.

Atanga, who is no stranger to Scandinavian football having previously played for Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, was signed after a string of impressive performances caught the eye of Aalesund FK's sports manager Bjørn Erik Melland.

"This is a process that has been going on for several weeks, and it is very good to finally get Isaac in place. A fantastic boy who we look forward to seeing in our lovely orange suit in the years to come," said Melland.

The 21-year-old attacker's representatives arrived at Color Line Stadium to complete the necessary paperwork before the player himself landed at Vigra to undergo a medical test and sign a contract with the tango jerseys.

"We are very happy to get Isaac to AaFK. He is a young and exciting player with great speed. Isaac is a typical backroom forward or edge who can play in all 3 positions up the lane. We have good references on him both as a player and as a type," said Aalesund FK coach Lars Arne Nilsen.

Atanga, who arrived in Denmark through Right to Dream Academy, had been on loan to Turkish club Göztepe since August of last year.

"Isaac took Danish football by storm, dominating the Superligaen. After a string of impressive performances for FC Nordsjaelland, he found himself on the radar of a number of big European teams," said a statement from Aalesund FK.

The young Ghanaian's arrival is expected to boost Aalesund FK's attacking options as they look to climb up the Norwegian Eliteserien table.