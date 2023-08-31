Ghanaian attacker Jeremiah Rudolf Boakye joins Lamezia Terme in Italy

Italian-born Ghanaian attacker Jeremiah Rudolf Boakye has completed a transfer move to FC Lamezia Terme in the Italian Serie D, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

The 19-year-old centre-forward joins Lamezia on a season-long loan from Sassuolo until the end of the 2023-24 season.

He is moving to the lower-tier side, seeking more playing minutes in the 2023-24 campaign.

Lamezia announced the acquisition of the Ghanaian on Thursday after formalising his transfer.

Boakye spent the previous on loan Reggiana U19, where he played 20 matches in the Primavera 2A, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

In the previous two seasons, where he played for the Sassuolo U17 and U18 teams, he managed 12 appearances.