Ghanaian attacker Joseph Mensah eyes starting spot at Romanian side Sepsi OSK

Ghanaian winger Joseph Mensah has set his sights on claiming a starting spot at Romanian side Sepsi OSK.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a key figure in the Sfântu Gheorghe-based outfit since joining as a free agent in summer.

The former Liberty Professionals attacker climbed off the bench to provide an assist in the side's 2-1 home defeat to Gaz Metan Medias. The feat on Sunday was the Ghanaian third in seven appearances despite his lack of starting berth.

“I think that things are shaping up gradually for me here.I believe in gradual progress. Every player would want to be starting games and I think I am not different from them.Even though I don’t start games here ,I am ready to play the patience game.When it gets to my time I am always ready to give out my best,” he told Ghanacrusader.com

He added, “We are having quite a good season and I’m enjoying it.I know we wouldn’t have things easy but we should be ready to play the patience game,take stuffs step by step and with that I think we would achieve our aim as a club.”

“The fans have always been amazing. Their support and chants on match days gives us more reasons to fight hard for them. I personally enjoy playing in front of them. They are absolutely amazing.”

Sepski OSK now lie 7th on the league table with 16 points after 11 game weeks.