Ghanaian attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng expected to stay at Hertha Berlin

Ghanaian attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng is expected to stay at Hertha Berlin after helping the club avoid relegation last season.

Boateng was crucial in the latter stages of the season, and Hertha are reportedly considering handing him another contract.

The 35-year-old, who recently married Italian model Valentina Fradegrada, agreed to a one-year contract before the start of the previous season.

Boateng has stated on several occasions that Hertha Berlin will be his final club.

He is not considering retirement at the moment, and he would accept an offer to stay with his boyhood club for another season.

Coach Felix Magath, who left Hertha after they secured safety, described him as the only true leader.

"Huge respect for the coach, what a sensitivity he has. It was clear he's a special guy, I'm a special guy. These can either clash or we get along better - and we get along better. He gave me a free hand, he asked me who do you see better in which position, we did a great job together, not many coaches do that,” said Boateng.

Rebuilding with Hertha will be a difficult task, says the midfielder. But he would be willing to cooperate. "We'll be very insightful. We'll talk a lot, if I can still have a say, let's see what happens. We have to learn a lot, we have to calm down. We need to be a family again like we were today. That's Hertha BSC, for Berlin, »said Boateng.