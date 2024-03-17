Ghanaian attacker Kwadwo Duah shines with two goals and two assists in Ludogorets heavy triumph

Swiss-Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah exhibited his exceptional talent for Ludogorets Razgrad in a dominant display against Lokomotiv Sofia, securing an emphatic 6-0 triumph.

Formerly representing Young Boys in Switzerland, Duah left an enduring impression by scoring twice and assisting twice, underlining his influence on the pitch.

His opening goal, a sublime strike just two minutes into the match, ignited jubilant celebrations among the home supporters on Saturday at the Huvepharma Arena.

Duah then showcased his playmaking skills, providing assists for Availo Chochev in the 38th minute and former Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey in the 43rd minute, extending Ludogorets' lead 3-0 by halftime.

In the second half, Duah calmly converted a penalty in the 53rd minute to complete his brace and further assert Ludogorets' dominance at 4-0.

The hosts continued their relentless assault, ultimately sealing a comprehensive victory.

Duah's stellar performance contributes to his impressive tally of eight goals and three assists in 14 appearances during the 2023-24 Bulgarian First Professional League season.