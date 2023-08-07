Ghanaian attacker Kwame Peprah joins Israeli Premier League club Hapoel Hadera

Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah has been transferred to Israeli Premier League on a permanent contract from Orlando Pirates FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The former King Faisal Babes player has signed a one-year contract with an option for another at the end of the 2023-24 season after leaving South Africa.

The 22-year-old spent half of last season on loan at Maritzburg United in the South African Premier League, playing 14 times and scoring once.

Peprah made the move to Maritzburg after struggling with playing minutes at Pirates, having made just five appearances before the move.

The youngster was impressive during his first season at the Sea Robbers after scoring 9 goals in 38 games across all competitions in the 2021-22 campaign.

He joined Pirates in August 2021 in a deal where King Faisal earned around US$200,000.

Peprah made his debut over the weekend and got the consolation for Hadera when they lost 2-1 to Hapoel Sakhnin in the Toto Cup on Sunday.