Ghanaian attacker Mohammed Naeem's two goals secure Halmstad's top-flight status in Sweden

Ghanaian attacker Mohammed Naeem scored twice for Halmstad BK when they won their game against Kalmar FF in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Sunday afternoon.

Naeem scored a goal in each half of the match to ensure Halmstad claimed a 3-0 victory to maintain their top-flight status for another season.

Sunday’s victory over Kalmar in the penultimate fixture of the 2023 campaign at the Orjans Vall Stadium means Halmstad have avoided relegation.

Naeem broke the game's duck three minutes from the half-time break after he was assisted by midfielder Erik Ahlstrand.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian doubled the advantage for Halmstad six minutes after the restart of the match.

Forward Viktor Granath sealed the victory for the home side in the 61st minute following another assist by Ahlstrand.

Ghanaian defender Thomas Boakye played the full-throttle of the match for Halmstad.

Swedish-Ghanaian player Joseph Baffo also featured in the match for Halmstad, starring in defence.

Naeem has netted 7 goals in 25 appearances in the Swedish Allsvenskan with a single match left for the 2023 season to come to a close.