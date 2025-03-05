Ghanaian attacker Mohammed Sofo excited after New York Red Bulls debut

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Sofo has expressed his excitement after making his debut for New York Red Bulls in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The 20-year-old attacker was handed a starting role in the team's second game of the new MLS season, and he repaid coach Sandro Schwarz's faith in him with an early opener in their 2-0 victory.

Sofo, who spent last season with NYRB II, said he was always ready to grab the opportunity. "You have to always be ready. You never know. So personally, I was ready to play."

He also shared his thoughts on scoring his debut goal, saying, "When you're in front of the goal, it doesn't matter who is shooting, you have to be ready. You never know what will happen."

Sofo's goal was followed by a second-half strike from Emil Forsberg, sealing the victory for Red Bulls.