Ghanaian attacker Mohammed Sofo not surprised by first MLS start

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Sofo has revealed that he wasn't surprised by his early appearance for New York Red Bulls in their recent Major League Soccer (MLS) match.

The 20-year-old attacker made his first start for the team in their second game of the new MLS season, scoring an early opener in their 2-0 victory.

Sofo said that he was always ready to play, and therefore, wasn't shocked when coach Sandro Schwarz told him he was starting.

"You have to always be ready. You never know. So personally, I was ready to play. So when he told me I was playing, it wasn’t a shock because mentally I was ready to play always."

Sofo's goal was followed by a second-half strike from Emil Forsberg, sealing the victory for Red Bulls.