Ghanaian attacker Nathaniel Amamoo joins Tennis Borussia Berlin

Ghanaian attacker Nathaniel Amamoo has completed a move to German Regionalliga Nordost side Tennis Borussia Berlin from Berliner AK.

The 25-year-old's transfer fee remains undisclosed as he joins the Westend-based club.

Amamoo has a history with Tennis Borussia Berlin, having been trained at the club up to the U-19 level before moving on to the SC Freiburg junior team.

He then had stints with Karlsruher SC and Eintracht Norderstedt, playing for their U-19 and second men's teams.

After spending a season at Eichkamp in 2020, Amamoo made a move back up north to VfB Lubeck before joining Berliner AK last season.

Now, he is thrilled to return to Tennis Borussia Berlin and aims to contribute to the team's success.

"I'm looking forward to playing for Tennis Borussia Berlin again next season, and I want to help the team and fans celebrate success together again. TeBe is a special club, and I've always felt very comfortable here," expressed Nathaniel Amamoo after signing his contract.

Sporting Director Benjamin Borth spoke highly of Amamoo's experience and how he will fit into the squad.

"Nat is a player who impresses both on and off the pitch. He has already gained regional and premier league experience and complements the existing squad perfectly. We are delighted to have him back at Eichkamp," Borth stated.