Ghanaian attacker Patrick Agyemang gets match-winner as Charlotte beat Toronto in thriller

In a thrilling match against Toronto FC, Charlotte FC emerged victorious with a 3-2 win, thanks to Ghanaian forward Patrick Agyemang's late goal in the 85th minute.

The game saw an intense second half with both teams displaying a flurry of offensive moves.

Kerwin Vargas and Liel Abada also found the net for Charlotte, while another Ghanaian attacker, Prince-Osei Owusu, scored both goals for Toronto.

Agyemang, who came on as a substitute in the 80th minute, seized the opportunity to break the deadlock with a well-timed sliding shot.

Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina made three crucial saves to secure the win.

The match was marked by back-and-forth action, with Owusu equalizing twice for Toronto before Agyemang's decisive strike.

Vargas opened the scoring for Charlotte in the first half, displaying his acrobatic skills in celebration.

Abada, making his first MLS start, regained the lead for Charlotte in the 70th minute with a composed finish.

Despite Toronto's efforts, Charlotte held on to claim all three points in front of their home crowd.

The victory provides a much-needed boost for Charlotte FC after a previous defeat, showcasing their resilience and determination on the pitch.