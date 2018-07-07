Ghanaian attacker Yannick David Debrah joins Schalke 04

Budding Ghanaian attacker Yannick David Debrah has signed for German Bundesliga side Schalke 04.

Joe Debrah, father of the skilful youngster will be playing in next season’s Youth UEFA Champions League.

“My boy is strong and physically skilful and I think he can play anywhere. ‘ His team have a made a good choice and this young player will follow my footsteps in the near future.” Joe Debrah stated.

Yannick David Debrah is 18-years old and a Ghanaian and played for Schalke 04 Youth team when he was eight and later loaned to Rot Weis Essen.

His outstanding form has earned him another opportunity at the German Club.