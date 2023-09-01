Ghanaian attacking midfielder Christopher Scott joins Hannover 96 on loan

German club Hannover 96 have announced the signing of German-born Ghanaian attacking midfielder Christopher Scott on a season-long loan deal from Belgian Pro League side Royal Antwerp FC.

The loan agreement includes a permanent purchase option at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Scott, a 21-year-old German junior international, enjoyed a successful season with Royal Antwerp, winning both the championship and cup double in Belgium.

Born and raised in Koln to Ghanaian parents, the former Bayern Munich II player remains eligible to switch allegiance and represent Ghana on the international stage, despite representing Germany at the youth levels.

Hannover 96's statement confirming the signing read, "Hannover 96 has secured the services of Christopher Scott. The German junior international, who won the championship and cup double with Royal Antwerp in Belgium last season, is initially on loan until the end of the current season. There is then a purchase option for the 21-year-old."