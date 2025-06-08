Ghanaian Ben Opoku joins Hoffenheim after standout season in Germany's fourth tier

Ghanaian striker Ben Opoku has signed for Bundesliga club TSG Hoffenheim after impressing in Germany’s fourth tier with SC Switch.

The 21-year-old scored 10 goals and provided four assists last season, earning a move that marks a major step in his young career. His performances didn’t go unnoticed, with Hoffenheim viewing him as a player with strong potential and room to grow.

Opoku, who was born in Germany, has already played for the country’s U18 side, scoring once in four matches, but he’s still eligible to represent Ghana at senior level. His international future is wide open, and a breakthrough in the Bundesliga could spark interest from the Black Stars.

For now, Hoffenheim are expected to ease him in, likely starting with their second team. But with his eye for goal and natural movement, Opoku will be hoping to make a case for first-team action sooner rather than later.