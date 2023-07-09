Ghanaian Benjamin Acquah contemplates future at Helsingborgs lF

Ghanaian midfielder Benjamin Acquah has provided insight into his future at Swedish side Helsingborgs lF, as several clubs have expressed interest in signing him.

While Acquah's current club has been relegated to the third-tier league in Sweden, they are reportedly open to selling some players, including the Acquah.

When asked about his future, Acquah expressed his happiness at Helsingborgs lF but refrained from giving a definitive answer.

He stated, "I'm happy here, but I can't answer that. My agent handles it. HIF is a good club, and I love helping them. But, as you know, everyone wants to advance in their career. We will see what happens. I love the club, the city, and the supporters. But, as I said, no one knows what is happening."

The 22-year-old also confirmed that he has received multiple offers from interested clubs. He revealed, "It has been a normal conversation with my agent. There are clubs that are interested, and it has already been in the papers. But there is nothing to push now. I have to keep my focus on the plan and leave the rest to the agent. I have to keep performing; that's the only thing you can do if you want to leave. I have to keep focusing."

Acquah is currently under contract with Helsingborgs lF until December 31, 2025, which gives the club a strong position in any potential transfer negotiations.