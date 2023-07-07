Ghanaian Benjamin Tetteh on target as Hull City secure pre-season win

In a preseason friendly encounter, Benjamin Tetteh showcased his talent by scoring for Hull City as they emerged victorious with a 4-3 away win against Galatasaray last Wednesday.

During the match, Galatasaray dominated the first half, swiftly scoring three goals within a seven-minute timeframe. Emin Bayram of Galatasaray broke the deadlock in the 28th minute, followed by Berkan Kutlu extending their lead just two minutes later. Kaan Ayhan added a third goal for the Turkish side in the 35th minute.

However, before the end of the first half, Benjamin Tetteh, the Ghanaian striker, pulled one back for Hull City, resulting in a 3-1 scoreline in favour of Galatasaray at halftime.

The second half witnessed an improved performance from the English Championship club, as they staged a remarkable comeback. Hull City scored three quick goals in the closing minutes to secure the victory over the Turkish giants.

In the 83rd and 85th minutes, Irish and English internationals Cyrus Christie and Regan Slater respectively found the net, levelling the scores for Hull City. The dramatic turnaround was completed in the 86th minute when Oscar Estupinan sealed the win for the visiting team.

Tetteh, whose debut season at Hull City was marred by injuries, will be hoping to stay fit and demonstrate his capabilities in the upcoming season.