Ghanaian Bernard Tekpetey praises Ludogorets' character in victory over Levski Sofia

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey has lauded Ludogorets for their resilient performance in securing a vital away victory against Levski Sofia in the Bulgarian top-flight.

Tekpetey, who captained the Bulgarian champions, played a crucial role in the match, contributing 84 minutes on the pitch as his team triumphed 1-0 at the Vivacom Arena Georgi Asparuhov on Sunday.

Ludogorets took the lead in the 25th minute when Rwan Seco found the back of the net after being set up by Jakub Piotrowski. With no further goals in the match, the visitors secured all three points.

Following the hard-fought victory, the in-form Ghanaian forward commended his team's character and determination, emphasizing their resilience in the face of adversity.

"We showed character," Tekpetey expressed on social media.

Tekpetey is enjoying a stellar season, having scored eight goals and provided four assists in 17 appearances across all competitions. His contributions have been pivotal to Ludogorets' success, and he continues to make a significant impact in Bulgarian football.