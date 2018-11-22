Ghanaian born Canadian youngster Alphonso Davies begins training with Bayern Munich

Ghanaian born Canadian forward Alphonso Davies has began training with German giants Bayern Munich.

Davies joined the Bavarians from MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps but will officially start work with the team in January.

Alphonso, who was born to Liberian parents in Ghana completed his maiden training with the club on Thursday morning.

The 18-year-old is in Munich for a month-long orientation period before Christmas with his move from Vancouver Whitecaps made official in January, activating a contract that runs until summer 2023.

"Alphonso will train normally during the four weeks until the winter break and will have time to settle in here and in Munich,” explained sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

“He’ll be part of the squad and available to play from 4 January. We’re excited about him. I’m sure he’ll develop here at FC Bayern and help us. I wish him the best of luck and success.”

Davies, who will wear the number 19 shirt previously owned by the likes of Sebastian Rudy and Mario Götze, was put through his paces at Bayern's Säbener Straße along with future teammates Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller on Wednesday.

“My first impressions of the training ground were great,” said Davies. “As a kid I dreamed of being part of such a big club. Now I am and it’s unbelievable. I’m very excited and looking forward to my time. I want to prove myself every day in training and work hard.”

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin