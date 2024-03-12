Ghanaian-born goalkeeper David Akologo earns Bolivia national team selection

Ghanaian-born goalkeeper David Akologo has received a call-up to the Bolivia national team for their forthcoming friendlies scheduled for this March.

Hailing from Ghana, Akologo was first approached by the Bolivian Football Federation in August 2023.

Having resided in Bolivia since 2020, the 27-year-old meets the criteria outlined in the country's nationality law, which stipulates that a foreigner who has lived continuously in the country for at least three years is eligible for naturalization.

Despite his Ghanaian roots, Akologo's journey in football has taken him to Bolivia, where he has impressed with his performances for Club Deportivo Aurora.

He was invited to represent the Ghana U20 team during his younger years, showcasing his talent and potential on the international stage.

Now, with his selection to the Bolivia national team, Akologo has the opportunity to establish himself further as a formidable goalkeeper on the international scene.

Akologo first joined Cochabamba FC in Bolivia in January 2020 after leaving Nigerian club Mighty Jets FC.

The highlyrated shot-stopper moved to Aurora after one season.

He had spells at CD Enrique Happ and Club Deportivo FATIC before returning to Aurora in January 2023.

Akologo is in contention for his senior international debut when Bolivia face Algeria and Andorra in the Inaugural FIFA Series later in March.