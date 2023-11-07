Ghanaian-born Togo defender Kennedy Boateng eager to make an impact at new club

Togolese defender Kennedy Boateng, originally from Ghana, is enthusiastic about his new club, SC Austria Lustenau.

Boateng expressed his readiness to assist the club in climbing out of the relegation zone after signing a one-year deal.

He brings a wealth of experience from his previous tenures with Austrian clubs LASK and SV Ried.

Boateng shared his excitement, stating, "I am very happy to be here in Lustenau. Austria is my second home; I have played here for many years. The team is currently in a difficult situation, so I want to help the team as quickly as possible. We want to get out of there and stay in the Bundesliga. I can't wait to get started here."

The 26-year-old had joined CD Santa Clara in Portugal's top division in the summer of 2021. During his time with the Portuguese club, Boateng appeared in 52 league games, scoring three goals, and established himself as a regular starter. He also participated in two Europa Conference League qualification matches, winning both.

Boateng is a Togo international who made his debut in March 2023 against Sierra Leone.

His contract with CD Santa Clara expired at the end of the 2022/23 season, and he has agreed to terms with Austria Lustenau until the summer of 2024.