Ghanaian-born Togo defender Kennedy Boateng signs for Dinamo Bucharest in Romania

Ghanaian-born Togolese international defender Kennedy Boateng has secured a two-year deal with Dinamo Bucharest in the Romanian top flight, marking a significant comeback after a brief stint in Austria.

Following his departure from Portuguese club Santa Clara, Boateng's career had been relatively quiet, but he has now penned a lease with Dinamo until 2026.

The centre-back signed for Austria Lustenau is November last year. He made 17 appearances in the Bundesliga in the 2023-24 campaign.

He previously played for LASK Linz and SV Ried in Austria before moving to Portugal in July 2021.

The Romanian club announced the signing on a free transfer via their communication channels on Monday.

Boateng's move to Dinamo presents an opportunity for him to revive his career in a new championship.

His experience playing for Santa Clara in Portugal and his international appearances for Togo will undoubtedly enhance the team's defence.

The two-year contract signifies a long-term commitment from both parties, and Boateng is expected to play a vital role in Dinamo's upcoming campaigns.

This signing marks a positive development for the club, and fans can look forward to witnessing the former WAFA SC defender's skills in action.