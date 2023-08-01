Ghanaian-born Togo striker Yaw Annor reflects on debut season in Egypt

Ghanaian-born Togo striker Yaw Annor has reflected on his debut season in the Egyptian Premier League after making a move from Ashantigold to Ismaily SC in July 2022.

Having excelled in the Ghana Premier League, Annor emerged as the top scorer of the 2021/22 Premier League season, impressively netting 21 goals.

This led to his transfer to Ismaily, and in his first season in the Egyptian league, the attacker showcased his skills, contributing 7 goals and providing 1 assist in 28 appearances.

Speaking to Kessben FM about his experience in the new league, Annor acknowledged the challenges of adapting to a different football environment but expressed satisfaction with his progress as the season went on.

He said, "It's not easy playing in a different league for the first time. I worked with many coaches at the club, but I think things were better for me in the latter part of the season."

Annor's current contract with Ismaily is set to run until the summer of 2027, giving him ample time to continue honing his skills and making an impact in the Egyptian Premier League.