Ghanaian Brandon Thomas-Asante praised for role in West Brom's win over Norwich

West Brom’s faint hopes of making the Championship playoffs were kept alive thanks to a crucial 2-1 win over Norwich City at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

However, it was the energy and endeavour of Ghanaian striker Brandon Thomas-Asante that caught the attention of Sky Sports co-commentator Don Goodman.

Thomas-Asante played a key role in the lead-up to West Brom's winner, winning the ball deep inside just past the halfway line before driving forward and playing a timely pass to Conor Townsend.

Townsend then delivered a cross across the six-yard box for Jed Wallace to sweep home.

Speaking on Sky Sports co-commentary, Goodman said: “It’s never over till it’s over but Thomas-Asante plays a massive part in this. I spoke about his decision-making earlier on in the game, taking shots from places that he shouldn’t but this time he gets his decisions all right because Townsend the skipper makes him a brilliant offer there and then they’ve got bodies, three in the box.”

The win means that West Brom now need a win against Swansea on the last day of the season and other results to go in their favour if they are to secure a playoff spot.