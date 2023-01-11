GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian Brandon Thomas-Asante suspended over violent conduct

Published on: 11 January 2023
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0 during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on November 12, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

English forward of Ghanaian descent Bradon Thomas-Asante is suspended for violent behaviour.

The West Bromwich Albion man will miss three games due to a retrospective violent conduct charge.

The 24-year-old collided with Jeff King in the final seconds of Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie at Chesterfield.

While King was being treated, Thomas-Asante scored to tie the game at 3-3 and force a replay.

He will miss the Championship games against Luton Town and Burnley, as well as the replay against the Spireites next Tuesday.

The Baggies will not appeal the Football Association's decision.

Thomas-Asante has five goals in his last eight Baggies appearances, bringing his season total to 12.

This includes five at the start of the season for Salford, from whom former Baggies boss Steve Bruce signed him on deadline day in August.

