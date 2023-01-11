Ghanaian Brandon Thomas-Asante suspended over violent conduct

English forward of Ghanaian descent Bradon Thomas-Asante is suspended for violent behaviour.

The West Bromwich Albion man will miss three games due to a retrospective violent conduct charge.

The 24-year-old collided with Jeff King in the final seconds of Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie at Chesterfield.

While King was being treated, Thomas-Asante scored to tie the game at 3-3 and force a replay.

He will miss the Championship games against Luton Town and Burnley, as well as the replay against the Spireites next Tuesday.

The Baggies will not appeal the Football Association's decision.

Thomas-Asante has five goals in his last eight Baggies appearances, bringing his season total to 12.

This includes five at the start of the season for Salford, from whom former Baggies boss Steve Bruce signed him on deadline day in August.