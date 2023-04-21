Ghanaian Braydon Manu inspires Darmstadt to victory over Karlsruher SC

Ghanaian forward Braydon Manu put in a stellar performance for Darmstadt, leading the team to a 2-1 victory over Karlsruher SC in the German Bundesliga 2 on Friday.

Manu started the match and played a crucial role in Darmstadt's comeback after conceding an early goal to Fabian Schleusener in the 11th minute. Despite the setback, the hosts regrouped and gradually took control of the game.

In the 26th minute, Manu found the back of the net, scoring the equalizer for his team. The goal inspired Darmstadt to play more confidently, and they continued to dominate the game.

In the second half, Darmstadt sealed the victory with a goal from Philip Tietz, securing a crucial three points in the league.

Manu's impressive display earned him widespread praise, and his goal takes his tally to seven goals and six assists for the season in the German Bundesliga 2.