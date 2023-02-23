Ghanaian Brendan Wiredu continues to shine for Fleetwood Town

English midfielder of Ghanaian descent, Brendan Wiredu, has been making waves in the English League One with his impressive performances for Fleetwood Town.

The talented midfielder's skills and tenacity on the pitch have not gone unnoticed, and he has been named the club's Player of the Month for his outstanding contributions to the team.

Wiredu's most recent feat was on Tuesday night, where he played a crucial role in Fleetwood Town's 1-0 victory over Cambridge United.

The midfielder's commanding performance earned him the Man of the Match award, further cementing his status as one of the team's key players.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been in fine form this season, displaying exceptional skills and maturity beyond his years. His performances have not only caught the eye of Fleetwood Town fans but also that of the wider football community.

Wiredu has been instrumental in the club's recent successes, including their impressive 2-0 win against promotion-chasing Sunderland.

He has also scored two goals in his 24 league appearances so far this season, demonstrating his ability to contribute to both attack and defence.

With his recent Player of the Month award and Man of the Match performance, Wiredu has proven that he is a force to be reckoned with in the English League One. His impressive displays have undoubtedly made him a rising star to watch out for in the future.