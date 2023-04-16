Ghanaian Brendan Wiredu shines with an assist in Fleetwood Town win

Fleetwood Town secured an emphatic 5-2 win over Accrington Stanley on Saturday afternoon, thanks in part to an assist from English midfielder of Ghanaian descent Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu.

Wiredu's perfectly weighted pass over the top found Jack Marriott, who calmly curled the ball past the goalkeeper in the 9th minute to give Fleetwood an early lead. The midfielder continued to impress throughout the game, playing a full 90 minutes.

Fleetwood Town doubled their lead in the 35th minute, with Marriott scoring his second goal of the game after outrunning the opposition and hitting low into the bottom corner of the goal.

Promise Omochere added a third goal for Fleetwood on 57 minutes, tapping in after Jayden Stockley squared the ball to him. Michael Nottingham headed in a fourth goal for Fleetwood on 65 minutes, before Tommy Leigh scored a consolation goal for Accrington Stanley in the 81st minute.

However, Fleetwood Town were not done yet, as Phoenix Patterson blasted the ball into the roof of the net in the 90th minute, before Marriott completed his hat-trick with a solo goal in added time to cap off an impressive performance from the team.