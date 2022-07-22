Ghanaian Brian Brobbey completes return to Dutch giants Ajax

Netherlands youth international of Ghanaian descent Brian Brobbey has returned to his boyhood club Ajax, signing a long-term contract with the Dutch champions

The striker 2021 joined German side RB Leipzig on a free transfer, after turning down a contract extension from Ajax.

However, it turned out to be a bad decision as he endured a difficult first six months, forcing him to sign for Ajax on loan for the second half of last season.

Brobbey scored seven goals in 11 matches as Ajax won the Dutch league. Ajax, impressed by the former striker's performance, agreed to re-sign him with RB Leipzig this summer.

“Brian Brobbey has also reported to the training camp. The deal with RB Leipzig is complete, so the Amsterdammer is also in Austria to prepare for the season,” an official club statement from Ajax has said.

Following the departure of Ivorian striker Sebastien Haller to Borussia Dortmund, Brian Brobbey is in line to be the leading striker for Ajax next season.