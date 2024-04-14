Ghanaian Brian Brobbey leads Ajax to victory against Twente

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey played a crucial role in Ajax's 2-1 victory over FC Twente in the Eredivisie on Sunday at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

The visitors took the lead after just 31 minutes with a goal from Ricky van Wolfswinkel, heading into halftime with the advantage.

However, Ajax rallied in the second half to secure all three points.

Brobbey was instrumental in the comeback, equalizing for Ajax in the 59th minute after being set up by Kenneth Taylor.

Then, with nine minutes left on the clock, Steven Bergwijn scored the decisive goal to seal the win for Ajax.

Brobbey's contribution highlights his importance to the team this season, as he has been a consistent performer, scoring crucial goals and providing assists.

In 38 games across various competitions, he has scored 20 goals and provided 9 assists, establishing himself as a key player for the four-time Champions League winners.