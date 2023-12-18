GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian Brian Brobbey nets brace, earns spot on TOTW in Dutch Eredivisie

Published on: 18 December 2023
Ghanaian Brian Brobbey nets brace, earns spot on TOTW in Dutch Eredivisie

Netherlands forward of Ghanaian descent Brian Brobbey has been named to Sofascore's team of the week following his outstanding performance in the  Eredivisie match between Ajax and PEC Zwolle.

Brobbey scored two goals for Ajax, helping his team secure a 2-2 draw against their opponents.

The 19-year-old attacker started the match for Ajax and quickly made his presence known, scoring his first goal for the team in the 35th minute.

Brobbey's first goal was the result of some excellent team play, with his fellow attackers creating space for him to fire the ball into the net.

Just three minutes into the second half, Brobbey struck again, doubling Ajax's lead with his second goal of the match.

The young forward showed great composure and finishing skills, slotting the ball past the PEC Zwolle goalkeeper with ease.

Despite Brobbey's brace, PEC Zwolle managed to fight back and score two late goals, including a stunning equaliser in the 89th minute.

However, Brobbey's impressive performance was enough to earn him a spot on Sofascore's team of the week.

Brobbey has eight goals in 15 league games this season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more