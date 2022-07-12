Ghanaian Brian Brobbey open to Man United transfer amid Ajax talks

Dutch attacker of Ghanaian descent Brian Brobbey is open to joining Manchester United from RB Leipzig this summer.

Former club Ajax are in talks with Leipzig to re-sign Brobbey after the Germans made him available.

However, according to BILD, the deal has stalled because Ajax will not pay more than €15 million for the striker.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, is eager to reunite with his former Ajax star, and an approach has been made.

Brobbey still prefers to return to Amsterdam, but after speaking with Ten Hag on the phone last week, the player would be willing to move to United if talks stalled.

His contract with RBL expires in 2025.