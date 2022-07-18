Ghanaian Brian Brobbey snubs Manchester United as he prefers Ajax

Dutch striker of Ghanaian descent Brian Brobbey is said to have informed Premier League side Manchester United that he will not be signing with them and will instead return to Ajax.

Brobbey is an Ajax academy product who made his senior debut under Erik ten Hag before moving to RB Leipzig in 2021.

Despite his talent, the striker struggled in Germany, failing to score in any of his 14 appearances.

The move was so disastrous that Brobbey returned to Ajax on loan for the rest of the season, where his seven goals in 11 league matches helped Ten Hag secure his final Eredivise title as manager.

This brings his total under Ten Hag to 13 goals and three assists in 32 games.

According to journalist Mike Verweij, Brobbey will now return to Ajax on a permanent basis this summer. United was reportedly keeping an eye on the youngster.