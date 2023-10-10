Ghanaian businessman Daniel McKorley wants to buy Premier League club Nottingham Forest

Ghanaian businessman Dr Daniel McKorley has publicly declared his interest in purchasing the English Premier League club Nottingham Forest.

Dr McKorley, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies, revealed his strong connection to Nottingham Forest, emphasizing that it is the only football club he supports outside of his allegiance to the Ghana Premier League's Great Olympics.

He expressed his long-standing support for Nottingham Forest, dating back to a time when the club was in the third division of English football.

"The only team I support in the world apart from Oly [Great Olympics] is Nottingham Forest," stated Dr Daniel McKorley. He further explained his motivation, saying, "I have been a supporter of Nottingham Forest when Nottingham was even in the third division. Why? Because I want to buy that team. I want to buy Nottingham Forest, imagine with all this development going on."

Dr McKorley's ambition extends to promoting Ghanaian talent on the international stage. He expressed his hope that investments in the local football system would lead to a situation where a significant portion of the Nottingham Forest team would comprise Ghanaian players who have risen through the ranks.

"McDan buys Nottingham Forest, and every time you see about 60% of the players [in the team] from the English league are from Ghana," he envisioned.