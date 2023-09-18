Ghanaian Callum Hudson-Odoi aims to revive international career following Nottingham Forest move

Former Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is determined to use his move to Nottingham Forest as a springboard to reignite his career and potentially make a return to international football.

Hudson-Odoi's last appearance for the England national team was in 2019, and he has faced setbacks due to injuries, which hindered his progress and national team prospects.

With no recent call-ups to the England squad, he has contemplated the possibility of representing Ghana, as he is eligible through his parents.

The 23-year-old made the move to Nottingham Forest during the recent transfer window with the goal of making an immediate impact to rejuvenate his career.

When asked about his international future, Hudson-Odoi told Telegraph, "That decision hasn't been made yet. I'm still thinking it over. Ghana is a very good option but let's wait and see."

He further elaborated, saying, "Hopefully, once I start playing games here, maybe Gareth [Southgate] or Ghana will come. It's a nice position to be in, and hopefully, sooner or later, we will know."

Hudson-Odoi has an impressive history with England's junior national teams, representing them from U-16 to U-21 levels and playing a crucial role in their U-17 World Cup triumph in 2017.